Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ten gates of Srisailam lifted up to 10 ft height to release flood water

Irrigation officials lifted 10 of the 12 crest gates of Srisailam reservoir on Wednesday due to heavy inflows from the upstream.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushes out from the lifted crest gates of Srisailam reservoir I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Irrigation officials lifted 10 of the 12 crest gates of Srisailam reservoir on Wednesday due to heavy inflows from upstream. The gates are lifted for the third time during the monsoon season. At present, the reservoir is getting 3,64,683 cusecs of water from both Krishna and Tungabhadra. Hence, the officials lifted the 10 gates up to a height of 10 ft to release 3,56,436 cusecs of flood water to Nagarjuna Sagar downstream.

The officials lifted three gates of the reservoir on July 23 for the first time this season. Seven gates were opened on August 6. On Wednesday, 10 gates of the reservoir lifted. With the lifting of crest gates to release flood water downstream, the reservoir has started attracting a huge number of visitors. Pilgrims visiting Srisailam, are also thronging the dam site to view the pleasant sight of water gushing out of reservoir.

According to the officials, the reservoir has got 353 TMC of flood water, including 169 TMC from Jurala via Krishna and 184 TMC from Sunkesula via Tungabhadra and 214 TMC has been released for irrigation and power generations by both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this season.

According to a bulletin released by the Irrigation Department, Srisailam reservoir is getting 3,64,683 cusecs, including 1,36,125 cusecs from Tungabhadra and 2,28,558 cusecs from Krishna. The officials are releasing 2,77,540 cusecs through the 10 crest gates. The water level in the dam has reached 884.30 feet against the total of 885 feet. A total of 211.4759 TMC is stored in the reservoir against the FRL  of 215.8070 TMC.

Comments

