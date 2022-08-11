Three SEB cops face music after escape of accused; Special teams to probe his death   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday placed three police officers of Jangareddigudem Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) station under suspension for being negligent in their duties, which resulted in the escape and suspicious death of one Kolluri Durga Rao.

Durga Rao was found dead near the railway tracks in Eluru town on Tuesday. Rajendranath Reddy had instructed district SEB additional SP and additional SP (Admin) K Chakravarthi to conduct a detailed probe and report it to him at the earliest.

According to district police officials, Durga Rao was arrested in connection with an illicit distilled (ID) liquor smuggling in Jangareddigudem mandal on August 5. Durga Rao was named as the second accused in the case no. 506/2022 registered in Jangareddygudem SEB station.

Rao managed to escape from the station the same due to the alleged negligence of station in-charge inspector B Srinivasa Rao, in-charge assistant sub-inspector Mastanayya and sentry constable D Srihari.Four days after his escape, Rao was found dead on the railway tracks in Eluru. Special teams were formed to investigate his death.

