CM Jagan Mohan Reddy enhances retirement age of district library employees from 60 to 62

According to AP Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, the Chief Minister directed the officials to sumbit the proposal before the ensuing Cabinet meeting.

Published: 12th August 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given nod to the enhancement of the retirement age of employees of district libraries and aided teachers to 62 years from the existing 60. According to AP Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, the Chief Minister directed the officials to submit the proposal before the ensuing Cabinet meeting. After getting the nod of the Council of Minister, orders will be issued to this effect.

The government had issued orders enhancing the retirement age of government employees to 62 from 60 years on January 1, 2022. District library employees, aided teachers and employees of universities, societies and several corporations appealed to the government to increase their retirement age to 62 years on par with the government employees.

