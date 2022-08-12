Video call row: NCW writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, AP DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on a complaint received against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and AP Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy to look into the matter and take appropriate action. National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma further directed the DGP to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter and instructed him to communicate the developments of the inquiry to the commission at the earliest. According to a press release, the commission has stated that they have received a complaint against MP Gorantla Madhav pertaining to alleged sexual harassment and explicit video call. The commission opined that the content of the video is indecent, obscene and undignified.