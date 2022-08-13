Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna river in spate yet again

First flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage; alert sounded for people in low-lying areas

Published: 13th August 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwaters inundate a few houses on the banks of river Krishna; the newly-built retaining wall in Vijayawada restricts flooding of low-lying areas | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first warning signal has been raised as floods in river Krishna crossed the four lakh cusecs mark at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Friday.With heavy inflows from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects, the flood levels at the barrage continued to increase. An alert was sounded for people in the low-lying areas of the city.

Taking stock of the situation, NTR district collector N Dilli Rao said the flood discharge rate from the barrage stood at 4.45 lakh cusecs in the evening even as flood levels were expected to rise further.During the last floods, 20,000 people from Krishna Lanka and its surrounding areas had to be shifted to relief camps. With a retaining wall along the river course downstream of the barrage in place, those areas were saved from inundation now.

In a press release, the collector said four low-lying places had been identified which could be inundated if the floods increased further. “VMC and irrigation officials have prepared 5,000 sand bags to address the situation. KE Canal engineers are monitoring the situation at the flood bank. At present, there is no need for an evacuation,” he added.

Krishna collector Ranjit Basha took stock of the flood situation and directed the officials to fortify the river bank. People were advised not to venture into the river and its canals and also not to take animals along the flood banks for grazing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp