Renewed efforts to catch elusive Bengal tiger in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 13th August 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Hunt for Bengal tiger in Andhra Pradesh

Forest officials setting up a specially designed cage at Chandraiahpeta in K Kotapadu mandal of Anakapalle district where the tiger killed a cattle on August 12, 2022 | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The elusive Bengal tiger, which has been moving in Nallagonda forest in Anakapalle since it entered the district six weeks ago, struck at Chandrampeta in K Kotapadu on Friday early morning and killed a buffalo.

The forest officials who have been spending sleepless nights are now hopeful of catching the big cat “very soon”.

Special forest teams deployed in the district have been making hectic efforts either to capture the tiger or see that it goes into the deep forest. Since August 1, the tiger killed three cattle and injured two others.

On August 1, it killed a cow and injured two cattle at Elluppi in Sabbavaram mandal.

The tiger later was spotted in Vizianagaram and the forest teams expected that the tiger will move northeastwards in Vizianagaram district.

However, it returned to Anakapalle district on August 8 and was found at Aarli in K Kotapadu mandal.

Four days later, on Friday, the tiger killed a buffalo at Chandrampeta in K Kotapadu mandal in the district.

Forest range officer Birlangi Ram Naresh said there was a kill at Chandraiahpeta and the tiger travelled five to six km in Nallgonda forest in K Kotapadu mandal. He said they noticed tiger movement in trap cameras.

The tiger visited the cages set up following the attacks, but it was avoiding the cages. He said the DFO has brought a specially- designed cage to trap the tiger. “Possibilities of catching the tiger have increased now,” Nareshe said.

Meanwhile, officials imposed restrictions on movement of people in the area near the kill. If there is little movement of people, the chances of the tiger visiting the cages are more.

People in Chandrayyapeta and other villages have been advised to stay indoors at night and keep their cattle near their homes.

