Two Prakasam schools to get award from CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The school at Rayavaram is a residential school for girls, which was established in 2000.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two government high schools from Prakasam district will receive awards from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada on August 15.Rayavaram Social Welfare Residential High School in Markapur and Hanumantunipadu ZP High School are among the seven schools from across the State will be awarded for ensuring 100 per cent pass percentage in the recently held class 10 exams.

The ZP high school, which was established in 1962, has a student strength of 467. Apart from well-equipped classrooms and a large playground, it also has a well-maintained laboratory, an auditorium and an RO water purifier plant on its campus.

“We have a full-fledged teaching staff with good skills. They conduct special classes and study hours to clear the doubts of students. G Nitish Reddy, one of our students, secured 588 out of 600 in the 10th exams. Seven students scored over 550 and 39 others scored between 500 and 550,”  GV Suresh Babu, school headmaster, said.

The school at Rayavaram is a residential school for girls, which was established in 2000. It has a student strength of 640 for whom 35 teaching and 20 non-teaching staff are available. Out of the 76 students who took the SSC exams, 74 passed with first class and the others two with second class.

