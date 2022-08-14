Agniveers recruitment from August 14

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in the State after its announcement, the stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers to the Indian Army. The recruitment rally will be held at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium from August 14 to 31 and candidates from 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh will participate in it. Authorities have made foolproof arrangements for the rally and alternative arrangements on beach road are also made for conducting screening test in case of rains.

The city police also made elaborate arrangements in coordination with the district administration and GVMC to ensure hassle-free conduct of the rally. According to City Police Commissioner Ch Srikant, over 60,000 candidates have registered their names for the rally. On day one, about 2700 candidates will attend the rally. From the second day onwards, around 5,000 candidates are expected to participate in the rally till August 31. Every day, selection trials will begin from early in the morning.

Sign boards have been set up at the railway station and bus stands to indicate the way for candidates to reach the stadium. Candidates have been told not to approach touts as the selections are made purely on the basis of merit.

Candidates from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR & Yanam (district of UT Puducherry) will be screened for categories that include Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk / store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer tradesman (8th pass).

Registrations for the recruitment rally were allowed till July 30. Only those candidates who apply online are eligible to attend the recruitment rally. Admit Cards have been issued online from August 7.The date of reporting at rally site was intimated on the admit card and the applicant can take a printout of the admit card from www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. To avoid large gatherings at one place, candidates will be directed to report to different reporting centres in the close vicinity of the main venue Indira Priyadarshini Stadium. The same will be coordinated by the Recruiting Staff at the venue when the candidates report.

The City police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) made elaborate security and other arrangements for the candidates coming from various districts. Banners were set up indicating the route to reach the venue from the railway station and bus stands for the convenience of the candidates. Bio toilets were arranged by the Corporation while medical and health officials have set up medical camps for the candidates.

