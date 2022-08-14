Five policemen from AP get Union home minister’s medal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five police officials from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for the year 2022. The Home Ministry released the list of awardees on Friday. A total of 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the country were selected for the medal.

Two officers from Vijayawada city Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) — Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kolli Srinivasa Rao and former Penamalur Inspector Mutyala Satyanarayana — and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Seetharamaiah, inspector Kannuju Vasu and Sub-inspector Khadar Basha Shaik got the medal for exhibiting high professional standards and investigation skills in solving crucial and critical cases.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards in investigation of crime and recognise such excellence in probe. The task force ADCP Kolli Srinivas Rao (investigation officer) and former Penamalur inspector M Satyanarayana were selected for the award for arresting a gang, who killed six persons in five incidents. The investigation into the sensational case initially started in connection with an ATM theft case reported in Penamalur police station and it led to the arrest of the five accused.

