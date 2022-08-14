‘Getting forged authenticity cert not a big deal for Naidu’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Andhra Minister Kodali Nani expressed doubt that the ‘fake’ video in which Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav was seen having a nude video chat might had been originated from the TDP office. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said some TDP leaders are claiming that they have sent the video footage the Hindupur MP to a forensic lab in the USA and it was certified that it was original video. “For people like Chandrababu Naidu, who are experts in creating fakes, it is not a big deal to get the authenticity certificates. People are aware that Naidu can swoop too low to get what he wants. He might not even hesitate to use women for his political gains,” Kodali Nani said.

He wondered how an edited video, recorded in another phone can become an original video. “Anantapur SP has clearly said the video does not seem to be genuine. The video is clearly morphed. The original video has disappeared and a fake video was sent for certification,” he said.

