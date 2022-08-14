Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna floodwaters inundate low-lying areas

Flood-level in the Godavari has started receding at Bhadrachalam and its effect is expected to be visible at Dowleswaram in a day or two.

A temple on the banks of river Krishna inundated in surplus water released from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM / KAKINADA/ VIJAYAWADA: Flood-level in the Godavari has started receding at Bhadrachalam and its effect is expected to be visible at Dowleswaram in a day or two. However, the present flood discharge level is still above the danger mark even as the second-level warning continues at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram. On Saturday evening, the water-level at Bhadrachalam was 51 feet. At the Dowleswaram barrage, where the flood discharge levels were recorded at  14.80 lakh cusecs, it was 15 feet.

A fibre boat ferrying six persons from Chintur to VR Puram on the Sabari river overturned. However, all the six swam back to safety, according to VR Puram police.Due to heavy inflows into the Godavai, the R and R Colony at Anguluru village in Devipatnam mandal has been facing a flood threat for the past ten days. R and R Colony Committee demanded that the State government resolve the pending issues immediately.

People in several villages of Ambedkar Konaseema and Yanam districts continued to be in the grip of floods.They were just recovering from the flood havoc of last month when a new threat emerged. However, reports of the flood receding at Bhadrachalam has brought them some hope.

At present, several villages in Allavaram, Mamidikuduru, Ainavilli, Alamuru, Atreyapuram, P Gannavaram,  Razole, Sakhinetipalli, Katrenikona, I Polavaram, Ramachandrapuram  mandals are facing a flood threat. At several places, road connectivity remained snapped and causeways submerged.
Meanwhile, the low-lying areas between Prakasam Barrage and Kanakadurga Varadhi in Vijayawada were inundated following the release of floodwaters from the barrage three days ago.Houses in Krishna Lanka area including at Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranadev Nagar, Ranigarithota and Tarakarama Nagar were inundated

According to the officials, the barrage was expected to receive floodwaters at 3,50,727 cusecs out of which 14,517 cusecs of will be diverted for drinking water canals in both the NTR and Krishna districts. The remaining 3,36,210 cusecs of water will be released into the sea. A majority of the public on Saturday were seen shifting their valuables from the inundated houses. The impact of the flood was not felt in the areas between the Kanakadurga Varadhi and Yanamalakuduru owing to the flood retaining wall.

