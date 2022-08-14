Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three Nellore mandals ‘experience’ mild tremors

Residents of nearly three upland mandals in Nellore district reported to have experienced a series of mild tremors for about 6-10 seconds on Saturday evening.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Residents of nearly three upland mandals in Nellore district reported to have experienced a series of mild tremors for about 6-10 seconds on Saturday evening. Despite being assured by the officials that there was no chance of an earthquake in the region, villagers were in a grip of fear following the incident.  

A majority of the people residing in Varikuntapadu, Vinjamur and Duttalur mandals of the district ran out of their houses with the tremors. The villagers claimed they heard a loud noise, after which tremors were felt. They added that such tremors occurred in their villages every now and then. 

NGRI scientists have visited Chakalakonda in Vinjamur mandal in the past and installed seismographs, which record details of earthquakes, at three places in the region. However, the intensity of the claimed earthquakes is said to be reducing over the years. The villagers said utensils and other belongings in their houses shook for a few seconds even as they heard rumbling noises for a few seconds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore district Mandals
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp