TTD cancels break darshans after huge rush

The temple has been witnessing an unprecedented rush with a series of holidays coupled with the weekend.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the Tirumala hill shrine witnessing an unprecedented pilgrim rush due to the series of holidays, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has cancelled VIP Break darshan on recommendation letters till August 21 to give priority to common pilgrims to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

The temple has been witnessing an unprecedented rush with a series of holidays coupled with the weekend. On Saturday, the serpentine lines reached even the outer ring road near the Octopus building. As per the Saturday 8 pm status, 56,546 pilgrims had Darshan on August 13. The TTD has again appealed to devotees to postpone their pilgrimage in view of the unprecedented surge in pilgrim footfall due to a series of holidays.

