Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MP’s nude video authentic: TDP

Instead of initiating stringent action against his party MP, the Chief Minister is only trying to protect him by misusing the police and the law, the TDP leader said.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Claiming that US-based Eclipse Forensics proved that the video in which Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav was seen nude and behaved abusively with a woman as `authentic and unedited,’ opposition TDP sought an explanation from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same and demanded action against the MP.

Maintaining that the video involving the MP is genuine but not morphed, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab in its report made it amply clear that the video is not fake. Speaking to media persons Saturday, the TDP leader questioned Jagan what action he is going to take against Madhav. Releasing the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab report to the media, Pattabhiram felt that the whole world is now discussing the dirty video of Madhav.

Instead of initiating stringent action against his party MP, the Chief Minister is only trying to protect him by misusing the police and the law, the TDP leader said. Stating that they have forwarded the video to the world-renowned forensic lab (Eclipse Forensics) on August 9, he said an expert in the lab, after making a deep study of the video submitted his report in which he said that the video is authentic and not edited.
Is this report enough to take action against Madhav or will he only buy time like in the case of his other party leaders Ambati Rambabu and Avanti Srinivas, the TDP leader questioned.

He said that if the YSRC does not initiate action against the MP, the TDP will submit the forensic lab report to the President of India, the Union Home Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker. The TDP will also launch agitations in New Delhi, he maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US-based Eclipse Forensics Gorantla Madhav Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp