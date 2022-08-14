YSRC MP’s nude video authentic: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that US-based Eclipse Forensics proved that the video in which Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav was seen nude and behaved abusively with a woman as `authentic and unedited,’ opposition TDP sought an explanation from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same and demanded action against the MP.

Maintaining that the video involving the MP is genuine but not morphed, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab in its report made it amply clear that the video is not fake. Speaking to media persons Saturday, the TDP leader questioned Jagan what action he is going to take against Madhav. Releasing the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab report to the media, Pattabhiram felt that the whole world is now discussing the dirty video of Madhav.

Instead of initiating stringent action against his party MP, the Chief Minister is only trying to protect him by misusing the police and the law, the TDP leader said. Stating that they have forwarded the video to the world-renowned forensic lab (Eclipse Forensics) on August 9, he said an expert in the lab, after making a deep study of the video submitted his report in which he said that the video is authentic and not edited.

Is this report enough to take action against Madhav or will he only buy time like in the case of his other party leaders Ambati Rambabu and Avanti Srinivas, the TDP leader questioned.

He said that if the YSRC does not initiate action against the MP, the TDP will submit the forensic lab report to the President of India, the Union Home Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker. The TDP will also launch agitations in New Delhi, he maintained.

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that US-based Eclipse Forensics proved that the video in which Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav was seen nude and behaved abusively with a woman as `authentic and unedited,’ opposition TDP sought an explanation from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same and demanded action against the MP. Maintaining that the video involving the MP is genuine but not morphed, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab in its report made it amply clear that the video is not fake. Speaking to media persons Saturday, the TDP leader questioned Jagan what action he is going to take against Madhav. Releasing the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab report to the media, Pattabhiram felt that the whole world is now discussing the dirty video of Madhav. Instead of initiating stringent action against his party MP, the Chief Minister is only trying to protect him by misusing the police and the law, the TDP leader said. Stating that they have forwarded the video to the world-renowned forensic lab (Eclipse Forensics) on August 9, he said an expert in the lab, after making a deep study of the video submitted his report in which he said that the video is authentic and not edited. Is this report enough to take action against Madhav or will he only buy time like in the case of his other party leaders Ambati Rambabu and Avanti Srinivas, the TDP leader questioned. He said that if the YSRC does not initiate action against the MP, the TDP will submit the forensic lab report to the President of India, the Union Home Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker. The TDP will also launch agitations in New Delhi, he maintained.