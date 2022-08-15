Obscene video row: Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav says he will prove his innocence

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP claimed that the obscene video of MP Gorantla Madhav was genuine, citing a report from a US laboratory, the Hindupur MP challenged former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to test his voice sample in the cash-for-note scam in the same lab.

He was speaking to media persons in Kurnool on Sunday, on his way to Anantapur from Hyderabad. “The TDP is targeting public representatives belonging to BC, SC, and ST for political mileage. The original video clip is with me and I am ready to prove my innocence,” he said and asked the Opposition party to refrain from issuing false statements.

The MP was given a warm welcome by leaders of the Kurba community, to which he belongs, and a motorcycle rally was taken to mark the occasion.TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah sought to know what is preventing police from arresting Madhav.

“All evidence and even an expert forensic report show him as a culprit, but there is no action. Instead of castigating their MP, the Chief Minister and YSRC leaders are doing everything to save him. Laughable,” he said.

