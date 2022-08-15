Home States Andhra Pradesh

Obscene video row: Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav says he will prove his innocence

Instead of castigating their MP, the Chief Minister and YSRC leaders are doing everything to save him. Laughable,” said TDP member Varla Ramaiah.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MP Gorantla Madhav addressing the public in Anantapur. (Photo | Express)

YSR Congress MP Gorantla Madhav addressing the public in Anantapur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP claimed that the obscene video of MP Gorantla Madhav was genuine, citing a report from a US laboratory, the Hindupur MP challenged former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to test his voice sample in the cash-for-note scam in the same lab.

He was speaking to media persons in Kurnool on Sunday, on his way to Anantapur from Hyderabad. “The TDP is targeting public representatives belonging to BC, SC, and ST for political mileage. The original video clip is with me and I am ready to prove my innocence,” he said and asked the Opposition party to refrain from issuing false statements.

The MP was given a warm welcome by leaders of the Kurba community, to which he belongs, and a motorcycle rally was taken to mark the occasion.TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah sought to know what is preventing police from arresting Madhav.

“All evidence and even an expert forensic report show him as a culprit, but there is no action. Instead of castigating their MP, the Chief Minister and YSRC leaders are doing everything to save him. Laughable,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Obscene video row Hindupur MP MP Gorantla Madhav Kurnool Hyderabad
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp