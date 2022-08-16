Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Flash floods in Nagavali, Vamsadhara

Second flood warning issued at Gotta, Thotapalli Barrages after water level touches 35.7 m & 105.78 m, respectively

Published: 16th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Children of Basangi village in Jiyyammavalasa shifting to safer places following floods in river Nagavali | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM/PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The second flood level warning was issued at Gotta and SGL Thotapalli Barrages on Monday after the water levels in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers rose. The flood level touched 35.70 metres and 82,575 cusecs is being released from Gotta Barrage in Srikakulam district.

The flood level reached 103.78 metre and 39,447 cusecs is being released at Sardhar Gouthu Latchanna Thotapalli Barrage in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. Several villages in Vamsadhara and Nagavali River basins were submerged.

Vamsadhara river is in spate due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas as well as neighbouring Odisha. Floodwater entered several villages in Kotturu mandal. Gulumuru, Somarajapuram, Madhanapuram and Penugotivada villages in Kotturu mandal were cut off.

Srikakulam District collector Shrikesh B Latkhar sounded high alert in the river basins and low-lying areas as the water levels were rising in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. Revenue officials are visiting the flood-affected villages. District officials have been operating a special control room at the collectorate -- 9491222122.

Several villages’ in Parvathipuram-Manyam district were cut off after huge flood flow from Odisha. At least 30 tribal villages were flooded as Gummadi Gedda is in spate in Komarada mandal.  Basangi village in Jiyyammavalasa was submerged. The government school and SC colony were submerged and officials moved the residents and students to safer places.  Parvathipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar directed officials to be vigilant on the river basins, low-lying areas and streams in the district. A control room has been functioning at the collectorate.

Control room set up at Srikakulam Collectorate

Srikakulam District collector Shrikesh B Latkhar sounded high alert in the river basins and low-lying areas as the water levels were rising in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. Revenue officials are visiting the flood-affected villages. District officials have been operating a special control room at the collectorate 9491222122. Several villages’ in Parvathipuram-Manyam district were cut off after huge flood flow from Odisha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flash floods Andhra flash flood
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp