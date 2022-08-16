Andhra Pradesh: Flash floods in Nagavali, Vamsadhara

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM/PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The second flood level warning was issued at Gotta and SGL Thotapalli Barrages on Monday after the water levels in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers rose. The flood level touched 35.70 metres and 82,575 cusecs is being released from Gotta Barrage in Srikakulam district.

The flood level reached 103.78 metre and 39,447 cusecs is being released at Sardhar Gouthu Latchanna Thotapalli Barrage in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. Several villages in Vamsadhara and Nagavali River basins were submerged.

Vamsadhara river is in spate due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas as well as neighbouring Odisha. Floodwater entered several villages in Kotturu mandal. Gulumuru, Somarajapuram, Madhanapuram and Penugotivada villages in Kotturu mandal were cut off.

Srikakulam District collector Shrikesh B Latkhar sounded high alert in the river basins and low-lying areas as the water levels were rising in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. Revenue officials are visiting the flood-affected villages. District officials have been operating a special control room at the collectorate -- 9491222122.

Several villages’ in Parvathipuram-Manyam district were cut off after huge flood flow from Odisha. At least 30 tribal villages were flooded as Gummadi Gedda is in spate in Komarada mandal. Basangi village in Jiyyammavalasa was submerged. The government school and SC colony were submerged and officials moved the residents and students to safer places. Parvathipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar directed officials to be vigilant on the river basins, low-lying areas and streams in the district. A control room has been functioning at the collectorate.

Control room set up at Srikakulam Collectorate

