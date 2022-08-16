Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Konaseema continues to reel under floodwater

Several areas in Konaseema region continued to reel under a sheet of water following floods in river Godavari for the last six days.

Students and teachers take part in Independence Day celebrations at flood-hit Appanaramunilanka in Sakhinetipalli mandal | Express

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Several areas in the Konaseema region continued to reel under a sheet of water following floods in river Godavari for the last six days. Yanam Ferry Road was inundated after a rise in water level in Gautami Godavari. The Yanam administration has arranged boats for commuters.

Meanwhile, Appanaramunilanka Elementary School teachers and students celebrated Independence Day in waist-deep water in Ainavilli mandal. Floodwater has also entered Palli Vari Palem and Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal.

Road connectivity to Tanelanka and several lanka villages have been cut off. Aqua farmers in the region are staring at loss as several fish and prawn from aqua farms were washed away in floods. Gautami Godavari is in spate after rains lashed the region from morning till afternoon on Sunday. Residents of Komaragiri, Yedurlanka, Pogaku Lanka, Jambavanipeta and Palligudem have been evacuated to safer places. Coconut farmers have collected their produce from the inundated villages and shifted it to upland areas. A huge quantity of coconuts was washed away in the floods at Sivakodu village in Razole mandal.

