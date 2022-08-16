Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to inaugurate ATC Tires unit at AP SEZ in Anakapalli district

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase works of ATC Tyres AP Private Limited.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the production of ATC Tires Private Limited’s unit at the APSEZ in Achutapuram of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. He will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of several industries. ATC Tyres, belonging to Yokohama Group of Japan, invested Rs 2,200 crore and prepared for production, providing employment for nearly 2,000 people. The company has a history of more than 100 years and spread over 120 nations in six continents. In India, the company already has manufacturing plants at Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu and one in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase works of ATC Tyres AP Private Limited. The plant, coming up with an investment of `816 crore, provides direct employment to 800 persons.

He will  also participate in the ground breaking ceremony of Messrs Pidilite Industries Limited coming up with an investment of `202 crore, providing 380 job opportunities. Foundation stone will also be laid for the unit of Megha Food Processing Private Limited, which manufactures carbonated fruit drinks, packaged drinking water and other products. The management will invest `185.25 crore, facilitating employment to 700 persons.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for another six industries with an investment outlay of more than `640 crore.According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will start from his camp office at Tadepalli at 9 am and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 10.20 am. From there, he will proceed to the AP SEZ and will participate in different programmes from 10.40 am to 12.30 pm.Later, he will visit the residence of Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar to bless the MLA’s newly married son and daughter-in-law. From there, he will reach Visakhpatnam airport and return to Tadepalli at 3 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ATC Tires Private Ltd AP SEZ YSRC
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp