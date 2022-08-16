CM Jagan to inaugurate ATC Tires unit at AP SEZ in Anakapalli district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the production of ATC Tires Private Limited’s unit at the APSEZ in Achutapuram of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. He will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of several industries. ATC Tyres, belonging to Yokohama Group of Japan, invested Rs 2,200 crore and prepared for production, providing employment for nearly 2,000 people. The company has a history of more than 100 years and spread over 120 nations in six continents. In India, the company already has manufacturing plants at Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu and one in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase works of ATC Tyres AP Private Limited. The plant, coming up with an investment of `816 crore, provides direct employment to 800 persons.

He will also participate in the ground breaking ceremony of Messrs Pidilite Industries Limited coming up with an investment of `202 crore, providing 380 job opportunities. Foundation stone will also be laid for the unit of Megha Food Processing Private Limited, which manufactures carbonated fruit drinks, packaged drinking water and other products. The management will invest `185.25 crore, facilitating employment to 700 persons.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for another six industries with an investment outlay of more than `640 crore.According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will start from his camp office at Tadepalli at 9 am and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 10.20 am. From there, he will proceed to the AP SEZ and will participate in different programmes from 10.40 am to 12.30 pm.Later, he will visit the residence of Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar to bless the MLA’s newly married son and daughter-in-law. From there, he will reach Visakhpatnam airport and return to Tadepalli at 3 pm.

