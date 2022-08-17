Andhra Pradesh: Second warning withdrawn, alert continues as flood level rises at Bhadrachalam dam

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, the flood level at Bhadrachalam dam is rising again. The authorities withdrew the second flood warning at Dowleswaram Barrage on Tuesday.

According to the flood conservator, the second warning was withdrawn on Tuesday morning after the flood level at Dowleswaram barrage came g down to 13.10 feet. However, since Tuesday morning, due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area, the flood level again slowly went up and touched 15.90 feet. The flood water discharge at Bhadrachalam was 13.70 lakh cusecs and 12.60 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram barrage.

It is expected that the flood levels at Dowleswaram barrage may rise further by Wednesday night. “We are watching the situation closely and the high alert will continue till the end of the rainy season,” the flood conservator said.

Meanwhile, the ASR revenue authorities urged people in five mandals VR Puram, Kunavaram , Yetapaka, Chintur and Devipatnam to move to safer places as the flood threat looms large in the area for the third time within a span of 45 days. Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man died reportedly of snake bite at Adavi Venkanna Gudem village of VR Puram.

