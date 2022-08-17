Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bids invited for 10 gold blocks in Andhra's Anantapur

Stating that all the 10 blocks are located in Anantapur district, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy told TNIE they had initially issued a notification in March.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Mines Department on Tuesday issued a notification, inviting bids for the auction of 10 gold blocks in Andhra Pradesh. While the process for the auction has begun, the last date to submit bids is September 2.

Stating that all the 10 blocks are located in Anantapur district, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy told TNIE they had initially issued a notification in March. “However, with the bidders seeking more time, we extended the time and issued the notification recently inviting bids for 10 gold blocks.”

Noting that the State government has rolled out several reforms in the mining sector to generate more revenue, Venkata Reddy explained that after the Centre gave its approval for auctioning the gold mines, they issued the notification inviting bids. But as they wanted to encourage  more bidders to participate in the auction, they went extended the time as per the appeals received.

Stating that a high competition has been observed in the recent times when several bids were called for various mines, the official said several newcomers have entered the mining field following the initiatives of the State government to break monopoly in the mining sector.

Though the exact date for conducting the auction has not been finalised yet, it is learnt that the e-auction is likely to be taken up in two phases.  The gold mines that have been put up for auction are Ramagiri North Block, Ramagiri South Block, Boksampalli North Block, Boksampalli South Block, Javakula-A Block, Javakula-B Block, Javakula-C Block, Javakula-D Block, Javakula-E Block, Javakula-F Block. Officials are expecting a good response from the bidders this time around.

Sept 2: Last date for bids
Last date to submit bids is September 2. Gold mines in Anatapur’s Ramagiri North Block, Ramagiri South Block, Boksampalli North Block, Boksampalli South Block, Javakula-A, B, C, D, E and F Blocks will go for auction. Officials are expecting a good response

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold blocks Mines
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp