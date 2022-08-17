Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur to get 17 new urban health centres

Published: 17th August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As many as 17 new YSR Urban Health Centres are being set up with all facilities to make medical services more accessible to the citizens, said Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharita.
She along with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri inaugurated the newly-constructed Urban Health Centres in Adavithakkellapadu here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said one health clinic was available for every 60,000 people in the GMC in the past. For the entire population of the city, there were only 13 health clinics. The construction of new health centres will put an end to the woes of people in merged villages and faraway places in the city, she added. 

The urban health centre in Adavithakkellapadu will provide medical services to around 25,000 people in the region. She also asserted that the State government is set to bring revolutionary changes in the medical, education, and agriculture sectors.

TAGS
YSR YSR Urban Health Centres Guntur Municipal Corporation
