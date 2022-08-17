Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tedious adoption rules lead to sale of infants: Andhra HC

Some parents were also selling their biological children due to their financial condition, and awareness should be created against such practices, he said.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The process for adopting children should be made easier to check child trafficking, senior advocate and amicus curiae P Sri Raghuram submitted before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. 

Raghuram, appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in a case related to the sale of infants and human trafficking, also noted the cumbersome adoption procedure in the country. Childless couples, wishing to adopt, have been seeking alternatives to avoid the tedious process.

Some parents were also selling their biological children due to their financial condition, and awareness should be created against such practices, he said. The amicus curiae also opined that child trafficking could be prevented if the police acted swiftly on any complaint related to missing of child.

The high court has taken suo motu cognisance of two separate media on child trafficking as public interest litigations. When the PILs came up for hearing on Tuesday, the amicus curiae opined that ASHA and anganwadi workers should track the expectant mother right from her pregnancy to deliver better results. Raghuram sought more time to seek the views of stakeholders and NGOs concerned to get more details on sale of infants and human trafficking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adoption Andhra HC
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp