Tedious adoption rules lead to sale of infants: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The process for adopting children should be made easier to check child trafficking, senior advocate and amicus curiae P Sri Raghuram submitted before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Raghuram, appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in a case related to the sale of infants and human trafficking, also noted the cumbersome adoption procedure in the country. Childless couples, wishing to adopt, have been seeking alternatives to avoid the tedious process.

Some parents were also selling their biological children due to their financial condition, and awareness should be created against such practices, he said. The amicus curiae also opined that child trafficking could be prevented if the police acted swiftly on any complaint related to missing of child.

The high court has taken suo motu cognisance of two separate media on child trafficking as public interest litigations. When the PILs came up for hearing on Tuesday, the amicus curiae opined that ASHA and anganwadi workers should track the expectant mother right from her pregnancy to deliver better results. Raghuram sought more time to seek the views of stakeholders and NGOs concerned to get more details on sale of infants and human trafficking.

