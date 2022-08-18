754 more procedures to come under YSR Aarogyasri Scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 754 more medical procedures will be included in the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme from September 5, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Wednesday. During a review meeting with officials of the Medical and Health Department, Jagan said the total number of procedures under the scheme will go up to 3,118 with the inclusion of 754 more procedures.

Speaking on the proposed family doctor concept, Jagan directed the officials to focus on three issues, which include speeding up the construction of PHCs and village clinics and keeping adequate medical staff and ambulances available. A special officer should be appointed to monitor the development works on a daily basis, he said.

The officials informed Jagan that the mapping of PHCs with the 104 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and PHCs with secretariats was completed. In all, 656 104 MMUs are working now and another 432 MMUs will be arranged soon.Jagan instructed the officials to call mid-level health providers as community health officers and at every YSR village clinic one community health officer, one ANM, one or two Asha workers along with three to four sub-staff should be available.

He suggested that 67 varieties of medicines be stocked at village health clinics and 14 types of tests be conducted.Jagan also instructed the officials to set up 6,956 telemedicine spokes and 27 hubs across the State and the hubs should be set up in all the medical college hospitals. “The hubs should give necessary suggestions and guidance to the doctors in providing treatment to patients,” he said.

On the Covid-19 situation, the Chief Minister asked the officials to concentrate on administering the booster dose to people above 18 years of age.He instructed them to take measures to set up a medical college in Parvatipuram-Manyam district and bring all the activities of the department in each district, along with the District Medical and Health Officer, under the purview of the medical colleges.

The officials should evolve Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to allocate responsibilities to each and every officer to bring medical services of all hospitals and clinics under the purview of the medical colleges in the districts, he said.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner (Health) J Nivas, APMSIDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy and other officials were present.

