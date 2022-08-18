Home States Andhra Pradesh

Murder in daylight leaves Visakhapatnam in shock

A day after a serial killer was arrested in Visakhapatnam, another man was murdered near a bar at Ushodaya Junction under MVP police station, police said on Wednesday. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after a serial killer was arrested in Visakhapatnam, another man was murdered near a bar at Ushodaya Junction under MVP police station, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar (35) reportedly a cab driver from Adarsh Nagar in the city. Police said Anil was involved in a murder case in Kakinada five years ago, following which he moved to Vizag. 

According to the police, Anil Kumar, Shyam Prakash—also a driver—and two others came to a bar at Ushodaya Junction around 1.15 pm, where Anil and Shyam had a verbal altercation. When Anil left the bar around 4.10 pm, Shyam allegedly stabbed him several times with a switchblade in broad daylight and fled the scene. Anil died immediately. MVP police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.  Anil’s body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem. 

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.It may be recalled that police on Tuesday had arrested 49-year-old Chandaka Ram Babu for killing three watchers at two under-construction apartments in Pendurthi and attempting to murder another woman in the area. Ram Babu reportedly developed a grudge against women after his wife left him for another man. He worked as a realtor in Hyderabad and moved to Visakhapatnam in 2021, after he was cheated by a builder.

Victim wanted in  murder case

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar (35), a cab driver from Adarsh Nagar in the city. Police said Anil was involved in a murder case in Kakinada five years ago, after which he moved to Vizag

