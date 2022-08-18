Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three held for bid to kidnap KIMS MD

However, a few youngsters came to the rescue of Dr Rao when he raised an alarm. 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the attempt to kidnap KIMS MD Dr G Someswara Rao. A Maruti Ertiga car, two mobile phones and two fake number plates were seized from the trio. Producing the arrested before the media at Two Town police station, DSP M Mahendra said Goli Raviteja incurred huge loss in sand, shipping, logistics and mines business. He was exploring ways to earn easy money to overcome his losses. He used to go to Bliss gym daily. 

Gym operator Urdana Chandra Rao alias Chandu also incurred loss in real estate and other business. He was operating the gym by taking it from Dr Rao on rent. Raviteja and Chandu hatched a plan to kidnap Dr Rao to get a ransom from the latter’s family. In pursuance of the plan, the duo hired Raju and Paramesh of Visakhapatnam for Rs 5 lakh to kidnap Dr Rao. As per the plan, the quartet reached Dr Rao’s house and tried to abduct him while he was going to play shuttle badminton. However, a few youngsters came to the rescue of Dr Rao when he raised an alarm. 

Locals caught hold of Paramesh and handed him over to police. Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Rao, the Two Town police registered a case. During the investigation, it was revealed that Raviteja and Chandu planned to collect a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from Dr Rao’s family after kidnapping him. The fourth accused is still at large, the DSP said. 

