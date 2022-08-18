Videshi Vidya Deevena a new scheme: AP Social Welfare minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has clarified that the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is a new scheme and it is in no way connected with the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme launched by the previous TDP regime.

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Wednesday denied the claim of opposition TDP that both the schemes were same. Distinguishing between Vidya Nidhi and Videshi Vidya Deevena, the minister said the scheme launched by the previous TDP regime was meant for SC and ST students only, while the one launched by the YSRC government is applicable to SC, ST, BC, minorities and even students of Economically Backward Classes.

In a release, the Social Welfare Minister said there was no truth in the claim of TDP that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just changed the name of the scheme. He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders made it a habit to propagate lies against the YSRC regime to get political mileage.

It was a fact that the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme was implemented during the previous TDP regime. Under the scheme, only 300 SC and 100 ST students were extended the benefit to study higher education in 15 foreign countries. The Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is a new scheme, which is applicable to all the foreign universities with QS ranking up to 200.

There is also no limit in extending the benefit of the scheme to SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC students. All those who get admission in universities with up to 200 QS ranking will be extended the benefit. Under the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme, a financial aid of Rs 15 lakh was extended to selected students. Under the Videshi Vidya Deevena, 100% fee (without any limit) will be reimbursed for students who get admission in foreign universities with QS ranking of up to 100.

An aid of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to students who get admission in foreign universities with QS ranking from 101 to 200 under Videshi Vidya Deevena, he explained. Students with an annual family income of Rs 6 lakh were eligible for the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme, while the income limit for Videshi Vidya Deevena is Rs 8 lakh, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has clarified that the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is a new scheme and it is in no way connected with the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme launched by the previous TDP regime. Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Wednesday denied the claim of opposition TDP that both the schemes were same. Distinguishing between Vidya Nidhi and Videshi Vidya Deevena, the minister said the scheme launched by the previous TDP regime was meant for SC and ST students only, while the one launched by the YSRC government is applicable to SC, ST, BC, minorities and even students of Economically Backward Classes. In a release, the Social Welfare Minister said there was no truth in the claim of TDP that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just changed the name of the scheme. He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders made it a habit to propagate lies against the YSRC regime to get political mileage. It was a fact that the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme was implemented during the previous TDP regime. Under the scheme, only 300 SC and 100 ST students were extended the benefit to study higher education in 15 foreign countries. The Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is a new scheme, which is applicable to all the foreign universities with QS ranking up to 200. There is also no limit in extending the benefit of the scheme to SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC students. All those who get admission in universities with up to 200 QS ranking will be extended the benefit. Under the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme, a financial aid of Rs 15 lakh was extended to selected students. Under the Videshi Vidya Deevena, 100% fee (without any limit) will be reimbursed for students who get admission in foreign universities with QS ranking of up to 100. An aid of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to students who get admission in foreign universities with QS ranking from 101 to 200 under Videshi Vidya Deevena, he explained. Students with an annual family income of Rs 6 lakh were eligible for the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme, while the income limit for Videshi Vidya Deevena is Rs 8 lakh, he said.