YSRC joins 'freebie' debate in Supreme Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC on Wednesday said it is inappropriate to term government initiatives aimed at improving various sectors and uplifting the weaker sections ‘freebies.’In an intervention petition filed at the Supreme Court, the YSRC, however, suggested stringent action should be taken against parties that roll out programmes to reap political dividends.

Rajya Sabha member and the party’s general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy filed the petition seeking the court’s permission to intervene in public interest litigation moved by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who questioned the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections. The YSRC also submitted that any Supreme Court-appointed committee should recommend ways to empower the states to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.

“Our country is a welfare state and the Union and state governments are tasked with taking measures that ensure that the egalitarian goals set by the framers of the Constitution are attained,’’ the petition said. The party opined that the governments have the fundamental responsibility to mitigate health and education inequities, rural and urban disparities.

“To achieve these goals, governments will have to necessarily incur substantial expenditure, which are revenue in nature. The decision on the type and the magnitude of the intervention to effectively address core issues and alleviate distress is that of the elected government,’’ the party said, adding that the petitioner chose to refer them as freebies without considering the objectives of the government programmes. The party said any programme, devoid of any true purpose and implemented for luring the voters should be termed freebies.

“However, painting the programmes of vast socio-economic importance that are being implemented to alleviate the prevailing distress with the same brush is an insult to the Constitutional mandate,’’ the party submitted. Without naming any political party, the affidavit further said some political parties have formulated and introduced schemes to reap political dividends.

“There have been instances in the past wherein, political parties in power caused the government to hurriedly disburse scheme-related benefits just days before the election to lure the voters. The intent of that political party to hoodwink voters by making a mockery of democracy is quite apparent. Stringent action against such political parties is most essential as it would prevent political parties from behaving irresponsibly.’’

Drawing a contrast, the petition further stated that there are political parties that made promises after careful deliberations before elections and implemented those schemes after coming to power. “It would be unfair to generalise and describe those welfare programmes as freebies,’’ the party observed.

YSRC explained how the state, after bifurcation, inherited only 45% of the combined state’s revenue, and the policy paralysis in the state during 2014-19 (previous TDP regime) resulting in the poor performance of crucial sectors.

Elaborating the various state government programmes, the YSRC said it took up ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ to transform schools, provide nutritious food through Gorumudda scheme and was also distributing tabs to Class VIII students. The affidavit also mentioned schemes such as like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena in the education sector and YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and YSR Rythu Bharosa for farmers.

“Apart from the above, sectors such as housing are very important to fulfill the basic needs of all. The upliftment of the poor and safeguarding the old and needy is also very crucial and are some of the key responsibilities of any government,’’ the party said.

Stating that the governments and policies have been playing a crucial role in facilitating socio-economic progress, the YSRC said it was the solemn responsibility of every elected government to “wipe every tear from every eye.” Senior advocate Mahfooz A Nazki filed the intervention petition on Wednesday.

