5 schoolboys rescued from drowning in the Krishna river of NTR district, search is on for 1 more

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five out of the six school boys studying eighth class were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from drowning in the Krishna river at Ferry point near Pavitra Sangham Ghat in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district on Friday. The search is on for another boy feared drowned in the river.



According to Ibrahmipatnam police inspector Palivela Srinu, six school boys, who belong to B Colony in Ibrahmipatnam went to Ferry Point for swimming as it was a holiday on the account of Janmashtami.



They ventured into the river for swimming but were quickly swept away in the river, as the current was swift following heavy inflows from upstream. “Nearby fishermen and SDRF personnel saw it happen and immediately rushed to the rescue of the boys. They successfully rescued five of the six boys. Search is underway for the remaining one schoolboy,” he said.



The missing boy was identified as Lokesh. He and his five friends are students of Zilla Parishad High School in Ibrahmipatnam, the inspector added



