Home States Andhra Pradesh

5 schoolboys rescued from drowning in the Krishna river of NTR district, search is on for 1 more

According to Ibrahmipatnam police inspector Palivela Srinu, six school boys, who belong to B Colony in Ibrahmipatnam went to Ferry Point for swimming as it was a holiday on account of Janmashtami.

Published: 19th August 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five out of the six school boys studying eighth class were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from drowning in the Krishna river at Ferry point near Pavitra Sangham Ghat in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district on Friday. The search is on for another boy feared drowned in the river.
 
According to Ibrahmipatnam police inspector Palivela Srinu, six school boys, who belong to B Colony in Ibrahmipatnam went to Ferry Point for swimming as it was a holiday on the account of Janmashtami.
 
They ventured into the river for swimming but were quickly swept away in the river, as the current was swift following heavy inflows from upstream. “Nearby fishermen and SDRF personnel saw it happen and immediately rushed to the rescue of the boys. They successfully rescued five of the six boys. Search is underway for the remaining one schoolboy,” he said.
 
The missing boy was identified as Lokesh. He and his five friends are students of Zilla Parishad High School in Ibrahmipatnam, the inspector added
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Disaster Response Force Krishna River Ibrahmipatnam Pavitra Sangham Ghat i Drowning
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp