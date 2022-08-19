Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to provide aid to 176 families of deceased ryots in Kadapa

Jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan will take out Koulu Rythu Bharoasa Yatra in Kadapa district on August 20 and console 176 families of tenant farmers, who died by suicide.

Published: 19th August 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will take out Koulu Rythu Bharoasa Yatra in Kadapa district on August 20 and console 176 families of tenant farmers, who died by suicide. He will hand over aid of Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of deceased ryots on behalf of his party.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kadapa on Thursday after inspecting arrangements being made for the yatra, Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said the YSRC government and its irrelevant policies were responsible for the suicide of 176 tenant farmers.

“If the YSRC rule was truly beneficial to farmers, why would there be so many suicides. Spending Rs 6,300 crore, Rythu Bharosa Kendras were set up in the State. But not a single RBK has marketing facility. Not a single farmer was provided seeds and fertilisers. RBKs are useless trash forced on the farmers and there no transparency in the setup as being claimed by the YSRC regime,” Manohar alleged. He accused the YSRC government of resorting to a divide and rule policy, which resulted in a rift among farmers, tenant farmers and farmhands.

Jana Vani in Tirupati

Jana Sena will organise the Jana Vani programme in Tirupati on August 21 to take petitions of grievances from people. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will receive the petitions. It is the fourth of the proposed five Jana Vani programmes in the State

