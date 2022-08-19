Home States Andhra Pradesh

No let up in Godavari flood fury

Highest flood discharge of 16,02,555 lakh cusecs recorded at Dowleswaram

Flood situation at Tanelanka in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The flood in Godavari river continued to affect East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and ASR districts. The highest flood discharge of 16,02,555 lakh cusecs was recorded at Dowleswaram Barrage on Thursday. The water level at Dowleswaram barrage touched 15.60 feet and Bhadrachalam dam upstream Telangana 52 feet.

Flood conservator Kasi Visveswararao said that the flood may recede within one or two days subject to rainfall in the upper catchments areas. Flood banks along 540 km were affected due to continuous flow of water and instructions have been given to officials concerned to procure sand bags to strengthen them.

As many as135 island villages in Konaseema and Godavari districts and more than 200 villages in eight tribal mandals have been affected.

3-yr-old dies

A three-year-old child died while he was being shifted to Jaggavaram Primary Health Centre by his mother in a boat due to high fever. ASR district machinery announced Rs 50,000 as assistance to the family.  

Meanwhile, CPM East Godavari district secretary T Arun said that all the villages, which were included in the 45.72 contour of Polavaram project, have been submerged. He said that the state government has included 20 villages in VR Puram and one village in Kunavaram mandal in 41.15 m contour and the remaining villages in four mandals in second contour of 45.72m. He said 373 habitations in 222 villages were affected.

He expressed shock over the submergence of R and R colony which was built at Yetapaka mandal. The State government and Centre should distribute compensation to the displaced families, he demanded.

