YSRC hits out at TDP for 'false campaign'

Kodali, Perni allege TDP chief hatched a conspiracy to defame BC MP Gorantla by highlighting lewd video call

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State ministers and former ministers on Thursday lambasted TDP for its ‘false campaign’ against Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav for the alleged lewd video call and ultimately targeting the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) lashed out at TDP and said its only goal was mudslinging against YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.“The Opposition is not hesitating to stoop to any low to achieve its objective and the nude video allegation against Madhav using a woman is the latest one,” he observed.

“CID chief Sunil Kumar has made it clear that TDP claims are false and there is no certificate ascertaining the genuineness of the lewd video from the Eclipse Laboratory. The Opposition TDP and Jana Sena are not hesitating to instigate communal and caste conflicts for their political mileage,” he alleged.“It is not new for TDP to use women for furthering its agenda. It did it in the Assembly itself. Though Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and myself did not say anything, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that we had insulted his wife and used the pretext to declare that he would not enter Assembly till he becomes Chief Minster,” he pointed out. He also took exception to the TDP chief using Dalits to raise such issues, while giving plum posts to people from his own community.

Another former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said it was yet again proved that Naidu could not speak the truth and he only knows how to utter lies. “His party men too are following his lead as proved in their false claim of a forensic expert report on the allegation made against Hindupur MP Madhav,” he said.
Perni said it was proved that the report they cited as impeccable proof against the MP, was in fact a tempered one. He dismissed the entire episode as a conspiracy against a BC MP to defame YSRC. “It is unfortunate that God has not provided the feeling of shame to Naidu,”  Perni remarked.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Venu Gopalakrishna and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh also hit out at the Opposition on the issue and described TDP as a fake party without any credibility.“Their claims of the forensic reports were proved false and tempered. Shamelessly, they wanted to take advantage of the issue for their political gain,” Ramesh said. Venu Gopalakrishna said it was proved that the nude video call allegation against the MP was a conspiracy of TDP. “There is no one above Naidu, when it comes to hatching political conspiracies, which are proved time and again,” he said and emphasised the need for registering cases against those who criticised the Chief Minister on the issue.

