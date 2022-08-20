Home States Andhra Pradesh

APTDC signs pact with NHLML for ropeways

Andhra Pradesh Tourism is all set to introduce ropeway projects at potential places to attract tourists and give a boost to tourism.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

handshake

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism is all set to introduce ropeway projects at potential places to attract tourists and give a boost to tourism. An MoU between AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) was signed on Thursday to execute ropeway projects in the State under the National Ropeways Development Programme Parvatmala.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has assigned the ropeways project to the NHLML to identify projects to be included in Parvatmala.  AP Tourism has identified 26 potential locations for ropeways in the State and submitted proposals to MoRTH.

Out of which, the DPRs for Durga temple and Eegalapenta-Srisailam projects have been completed. Ropeway projects have also been proposed at Gandikota, Galikonda View Point to Katiki Waterfalls, Lambasingi, Annavaram, Gagan Mahal to Penukonda Fort.K Kanna Babu, CEO of APTA and MD of APTDC, said, “The MoU with NHLML will help boost tourism.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tourism AP Tourism Development Corporation National Highways Logistics Management Limited
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp