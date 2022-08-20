APTDC signs pact with NHLML for ropeways

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism is all set to introduce ropeway projects at potential places to attract tourists and give a boost to tourism. An MoU between AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) was signed on Thursday to execute ropeway projects in the State under the National Ropeways Development Programme Parvatmala.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has assigned the ropeways project to the NHLML to identify projects to be included in Parvatmala. AP Tourism has identified 26 potential locations for ropeways in the State and submitted proposals to MoRTH.

Out of which, the DPRs for Durga temple and Eegalapenta-Srisailam projects have been completed. Ropeway projects have also been proposed at Gandikota, Galikonda View Point to Katiki Waterfalls, Lambasingi, Annavaram, Gagan Mahal to Penukonda Fort.K Kanna Babu, CEO of APTA and MD of APTDC, said, “The MoU with NHLML will help boost tourism.”

