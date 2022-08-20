First ‘Made in India’ RT-PCR kit to detect monkeypox unveiled

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) here on Friday. Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood.

Chairman and Managing Director of Transasia Bio-Medicals, Suresh Vazirani, said, “The highly sensitive test kit will help in the early detection and better management of the infection.” Stating that the test kit is easy to use, the CMD explained that the RT-PCR assay has a uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy. He added that the company is capable of producing affordable and reliable devices through innovative research.

It may be noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency of international concern. Referring to WHO’s briefing on August 17, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood said over 35,000 cases of zoonotic disease and 12 deaths have been confirmed in 92 countries.

Company Vice-President (R&D-Reagents) Manoj Chugh noted, “The technologically advanced production facility at AMTZ has the capacity to manufacture over 200 million monkeypox test kits per month.” Scientific Secretary Dr Arabinda Mitra, former director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava were present.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) here on Friday. Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood. Chairman and Managing Director of Transasia Bio-Medicals, Suresh Vazirani, said, “The highly sensitive test kit will help in the early detection and better management of the infection.” Stating that the test kit is easy to use, the CMD explained that the RT-PCR assay has a uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy. He added that the company is capable of producing affordable and reliable devices through innovative research. It may be noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency of international concern. Referring to WHO’s briefing on August 17, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood said over 35,000 cases of zoonotic disease and 12 deaths have been confirmed in 92 countries. Company Vice-President (R&D-Reagents) Manoj Chugh noted, “The technologically advanced production facility at AMTZ has the capacity to manufacture over 200 million monkeypox test kits per month.” Scientific Secretary Dr Arabinda Mitra, former director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava were present.