Godavari floodwater recedes, but second warning continues

Unless immediate strengthening of flood banks at the stretch of 36 km in Konaseema taken up, there is no respite to the public in Konaseema.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:30 AM

The flooded Godavari river in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari floodwaters are receding at Dowleswaram barrage with officials releasing 15,09,648 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. The water level at barriage reached 15.20 ft. The flood level at Bhadrachalam is 48 feet and receding fastly, according to flood conservator Kasi Visveswararao.

He said second level warning is in force and will be withdrawn only after the water level comes down to 13.75 feet. Since it is rainy season, heavy runs are being recorded in upper catchment area of Godavari. So it is highly unpredictable what time the flood inflows recedes, he added.

On the other hand flood situation has become worse in Chintur, VR Puram, Kunavaram, Yetapaka mandals in ASR district, Velerupadu, Kukkunur mandals in Eluru district. Several villages are completely water logged for the 48th day. However, the Godavari delta continues to receive huge inflow from Polavaram irrigation project and many island villages are under sheet of water.

Unless immediate strengthening of flood banks at the stretch of 36 km in Konaseema taken up, there is no respite to the public in Konaseema.The total flood bank length in Godavari district spread nearly 533 km.
Irrigation expert and former superintending engineer N Krishna Rao lauded the efforts of former chief ministers, NT Ramarao and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, for strengthening the flood banks of Godavari during their reign.

Krishna Rao stated that there are certainly loopholes in flood banks and we have to strengthen the 36 km length of flood bank in Razolu area of Konaseema on war foot basis. Speaking to this newspaper,  he said that at least Rs 750 crore is required to protect the entire Godavari delta system in Godavari districts.
The irrigation expert further said there are 72 outfall sluices, damaged due to corrosion, are yet to be replaced.

533 km stretch of Godavari flood bank
Total flood bank length in Godavari district spread nearly 533 km. Above Cotton Barrage, Akhanda Godavari flood bank length 81.80 km and Anguluru flood bank 1.93km. While below Cotton barrage, Gowthami river flood bank length 204.70 km and Vasistha river flood bank length 246.30 km.

