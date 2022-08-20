Kanigiri man gets life imprisonment for thrashing relative to death

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Markapur-VI Additional Court on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case. According to official information, Kotha Pulla Rao of Yadavalli village in Kanigiri mandal had murdered one of his relatives Kotha Venkateswara Rao.

Venkateswara was consuming alcohol at a liquor store/bar in Pedarikatla village when Pulla Rao entered the establishment and attacked him with a liquor bottle after a brief quarrel, on August 25, 2021.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg had set up a special team headed by Podili circle inspector U Sudhakar Rao, former Konakanamitla sub-inspector M Siva and staff under the supervision of Darsi Deputy SP V Narayana Swamy Reddy.The team arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet.

Judge T Raja Venkatadri found the accused guilty and delivered the verdict on Thursday. The man was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him.The SP appreciated the investigation officers and presented certificates of appreciation to them.

