Andhra Pradesh: Munnuru Kapu community is BC-D in 7 merged mandals

The BC Welfare Department had recently issued GO 49, including the community people in BC-D category in the seven merged mandals.

VIJAYAWADA: The Munnuru Kapu community people in the seven mandals, which were merged with Andhra Pradesh from Telangana, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 will now be considered BC-D category. Caste certificates to this effect will be issued to them. Munnuru Kapus were classified under the Group-D of Backward Classes list with a restriction to Telangana region in the erstwhile combined AP in 1970.

After the bifurcation of the State, Kukunoor, Velairpadu, Chintoor, Kunavaram, VR Puram, Yetapaka and Burgampadu mandals were demerged from Telangana and transferred to Andhra Pradesh.The people belonging to the community have made several representations to the State government urging it to include them under BC-D category.

The BC Welfare Department had recently issued GO 49, including the community people in BC-D category in the seven merged mandals. The government stated that if the Munnuru Kapu people migrate to other places in Andhra Pradesh, they can obtain Munnuru Kapu caste certificates on the production of proof that they belong to the seven merged mandals.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration has been asked to take steps for incorporating necessary software changes in the Mee Seva portal for the issuance of BC caste certificates to Munnuru Kapu people residing in the seven merged mandals.

