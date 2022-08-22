8 held in Nandyal cop murder case, 5 bikes, 9 phones, knives seized

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nandyal police arrested eight accused on Sunday in the sensational murder case of police constable G Surendra Kumar on August 9. Police also seized three knives, five motorcycles and nine mobile phones from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Kalluri Venkata Sai alias Kavva, a resident of Gudipatigadda in Nandyal, Dudekula Subhan Basha of Allagadda town, Malik Basha alias Chinna Basha of Bommalasatram in Nandyal, Bandi Mahendra, a resident of Sanjeeva Nagar in Nandyal, Daivamdinne Mouli Kishor of Gudipatigadda in Nandyal, Saik Mahabub Basha alias Mabasha of Bonthalaveedi in Nandyal, Gosula Vijay of Gudipatigadda in Nandyal and Yadavali Kalyan of Saraswathi Nagar in Nandyal.

Surendra Kumar was working at Nandyal DSP office.

Addressing the media at the DIG office here on Sunday, Kurnool range DIG S Senthil Kumar and Nandyal district SP Raghuveer Reddy said that the constable, Surendra Kumar, while returning home by foot on August 9, found the gang drinking liquor in a public place at Srinivasa Nagar. He asked the gang to stop drinking liquor at public places and left the place.

The gang members suspected that the constable complained about their activities to the higher officials. A few gang members followed the constable in a hired auto and kidnapped him and reached Cheruvukatta at Mahanandi road, where other gang members were waiting. They killed the constable with a knife and ordered the auto driver to drop his body at Nandyal Government Hospital, the DIG said.

Police booked the accused under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 149 IPC (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. The accused were arrested from Outer Ring Road near Tidco Buildings in the outskirts of Kurnool city.

After the murder of the police constable, Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy had suspended Nandyal Two Town Circle Inspector NV Ramana and sent Nandyal one Town Circle Inspector Adinarayana Reddy and ASI Krishna Reddy to vacancy reserve for alleged negligence in their duties.

