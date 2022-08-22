Alluri Sitarama Raju district to celebrate centenary of Rampa rebellion

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju district has geared up to celebrate the centenary of Rampa rebellion at Chintapalle on Monday. It is exactly 100 years ago revolutionary Alluri as part of his revolt against the British launched an armed rebellion popularly known as Rampa rebellion with the attack on Chintapalle police station on August 22, 1922. Alluri and his followers, including his lieutenant Gam Gantam Dora, raided the police stations of Krishna Devi Peta and Rajavommangi on consecutive days on August 23 and 24.

Later, they raided Addateegala and Rampachodavaram police stations. The speed with which raids were conducted caught the British off guard. The centenary celebrations of the Rampa rebellion are being held by the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, in association with the Central Department of Tourism and Culture at Chintapalle.

Speaking to TNIE, Kshatriya Seva Samithi general secretary Nani Raju said Rampa rebellion waged by Alluri against the mighty British was the biggest in the history of freedom struggle. However, very few outside Telugu states knew about this. It is their objective to introduce the place from where the historical rebellion was launched by Alluri to the entire world, he said.

He said they want to develop the landmark places associated with Alluri in the Agency as tourism corridor. Chintapalle police station building will be renovated and a park will be developed as a tourist spot. Mampa tank where Alluri surrendered before the British will be redeveloped as a tourist place. At Rajendrapalem where he was martyred an artificial artifact will be developed to recreate the history, Nani Raju added.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju district has geared up to celebrate the centenary of Rampa rebellion at Chintapalle on Monday. It is exactly 100 years ago revolutionary Alluri as part of his revolt against the British launched an armed rebellion popularly known as Rampa rebellion with the attack on Chintapalle police station on August 22, 1922. Alluri and his followers, including his lieutenant Gam Gantam Dora, raided the police stations of Krishna Devi Peta and Rajavommangi on consecutive days on August 23 and 24. Later, they raided Addateegala and Rampachodavaram police stations. The speed with which raids were conducted caught the British off guard. The centenary celebrations of the Rampa rebellion are being held by the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, in association with the Central Department of Tourism and Culture at Chintapalle. Speaking to TNIE, Kshatriya Seva Samithi general secretary Nani Raju said Rampa rebellion waged by Alluri against the mighty British was the biggest in the history of freedom struggle. However, very few outside Telugu states knew about this. It is their objective to introduce the place from where the historical rebellion was launched by Alluri to the entire world, he said. He said they want to develop the landmark places associated with Alluri in the Agency as tourism corridor. Chintapalle police station building will be renovated and a park will be developed as a tourist spot. Mampa tank where Alluri surrendered before the British will be redeveloped as a tourist place. At Rajendrapalem where he was martyred an artificial artifact will be developed to recreate the history, Nani Raju added.