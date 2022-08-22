AP government modifies norms for marking attendance via app

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has modified guidelines issued earlier for marking attendance of teachers through School Attendance App. The revised guidelines will be released on August 25. According to S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education, the teachers of government schools should mark their attendance every working day in the school before 9 am. A grace time of 10 minutes will be allowed. Necessary provision is made in the app to mark the attendance offline for teachers who face network issues. The attendance will be captured and it will synchronise as and when the network is available. The teachers, who don’t have android phones, can mark their attendance through the mobile phones of the Head Master or other teachers. User manual along with detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued later.