Manhole turns deathtrap for 3 in Sattenapalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three people died after inhaling toxic gases in a manhole at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district on Saturday night, police said. The deceased have been identified as Anil (20), P Brahmam (18), K Kondal Rao (65).

Kondal Rao runs Sri Vinayaka family hotel near the bus stand in the town and Anil and Brahmam are daily wage labourers. Kondal Rao on Saturday hired the two workers for sewage cleaning at his hotel. The two workers went into a manhole to clear a blockage and didn’t return even after a couple of hours.

After getting no response from the duo, Kondal Rao also went into the manhole in search of the duo. After Rao also didn’t return, his family members informed the police. The police with the help of the fire department went into the manhole and found all three dead.

The police shifted the bodies to Sattenapalli Area Hospital for postmortem. The family members Anil and Brahmam alleged that Kondal Rao had taken their children at night without their knowledge. Upon receiving a complaint from them, the police filed a case under section 174 of the IPC and launched a probe.

