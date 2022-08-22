Pawan Kalyan hints at anti-YSRC coalition

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Hinting at a possible anti-YSRC coalition, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said the party would not hesitate to join hands even with its enemies to dethrone the present oppressive government in the State. “This is what politics is about,” he said.

However, in the same breath, he maintained that his party is not ready to support TDP. “We are not supporting TDP as being implied. Would it be okay if we contested alone? We did it in 2019. We are yet to take a decision on contesting elections in coalition with anyone,” he said and questioned why would he call for no split in anti-YSRC vote if the YSRC regime was good.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of Jana Sena’s Jana Vani, the actor-turned-politician said, “In 2014 elections, I supported TDP based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s word. Also, I extended my support to TDP only after its supremo N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Jana Sena Party office as a sign of respect to my party cadres.”

Replying to a query, Pawan Kalyan said, “The strategy of Jana Sena is to end the YSRC regime and make sure that it doesn’t come to power after the State at any cost in the 2024 Assembly elections.”

Reiterating that he is for constructive politics and not destructive politics, Pawan Kalyan said for that very reason, when Telangana leaders asked Jana Sena to contest the Munugode election, he refused. “If we contested, we would get 100, 1,000 or 2,000 votes. What is the use. It is better to contest in a limited number of seats in the general elections,” he said.

The Jana Sena chief said a ‘Third Alternative’ in the political spectrum is always necessary in the State and at the Centre. “If Praja Rajyam Party (his brother Chiranjeevi’s) was not disbanded after it came to existence in 2009, Andhra Pradesh would have an alternative,” he rued.

Pawan Kalyan described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Andhra Thanos’. He said the Chief Minister assumes to be doing good for the well-being of people through his Navaratnalu. In fact, he has been harming the future of the State. “YSRC leaders often call me the adopted son of TDP. Now, I want to name the AP CM after the Marvel character Thanos for destroying the State,” he said.

Further, Pawan Kalyan exhorted the Reddy community leaders, a dominant community in the region, to guide the backward and downtrodden classes and bring political empowerment among them and strive to eliminate caste imbalances to ensure the overall development of Rayalaseema.

