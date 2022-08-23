Sick tribal woman carried in doli for 15 km in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 40-year old woman patient, had to be carried in a doli for nearly 15 km, due to lack of road facility to a tribal village of Porlu in Daraparthi GP of Shrungavarapukota mandal on Monday.

Kerangi Gangamma of Porlu village in Daraparthi GP of Shrungavarapukota mandal has been suffering from stomach pain for the last four days.

She was under treatment of a local rural medical practitioner (RMP). Her health deteriorated on Monday morning. Her husband Ramanna and a few other villagers carried her in a doli to the nearest motorable road Mettapalem Junction. They travelled nearly 15 km by foot to reach Mettapalem. Later, they shifted her to Shrungavarapukota government hospital in a ‘108’ vehicle.

