Sick tribal woman carried in doli for 15 km in Vizianagaram

A 40-year old woman patient, had to be carried in a doli for nearly 15 km, due to lack of road facility to a tribal village of Porlu in Daraparthi GP of Shrungavarapukota mandal on Monday.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

Kerangi Gangamma of Porlu village in Daraparthi GP of Shrungavarapukota mandal has been suffering from stomach pain for the last four days.

She was under treatment of a local rural medical practitioner (RMP). Her health deteriorated on Monday morning.  Her husband Ramanna and a few other villagers carried her in a doli to the nearest motorable road Mettapalem Junction. They travelled nearly 15 km by foot to reach Mettapalem. Later, they shifted her to Shrungavarapukota government hospital in a ‘108’ vehicle.

