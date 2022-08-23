Vizianagaram: 65-year-old booked on charges of having unnatural sex with cow

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 65-year-old man has been booked under Section 377 of the IPC on charges of having unnatural sex with a cow. The incident, which happened in Kancharam village of Rajam mandal, came to light after a video of the act of the accused went viral in the social media platforms.

Based on a complaint filed by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Rajam police registered a case under Section 377 (Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished) of the IPC and other sections dealing with cruelty against animals, and launched an investigation.

Rajam Circle Inspector D Naveen Kumar said, the accused, Pilla Ramakrishna, a retired assistant director of AP Lands and Survey, hailing from Kancharam village, has been allegedly doing unnatural sex with cows and pert dogs over the past few years.

Several villagers, including his relatives, reportedly knew about his unnatural ways and they kept a distance from him. A few days ago, the video of the man having unnatural sex with a cow went viral on social media. “We have visited the spot. We have launched a manhunt to catch the accused, who is absconding,” he added.

