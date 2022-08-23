Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: 65-year-old booked on charges of having unnatural sex with cow

A 65-year-old man has been booked under Section 377 of the IPC on charges of having unnatural sex with a cow.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 65-year-old man has been booked under Section 377 of the IPC on charges of having unnatural sex with a cow. The incident, which happened in Kancharam village of Rajam mandal, came to light after a video of the act of the accused went viral in the social media platforms.

Based on a complaint filed by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Rajam police registered a case under Section 377 (Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished) of the IPC and other sections dealing with cruelty against animals, and launched an investigation.

Rajam Circle Inspector D Naveen Kumar said, the accused, Pilla Ramakrishna, a retired assistant director of AP Lands and Survey, hailing from Kancharam village, has been allegedly doing unnatural sex with cows and pert dogs over the past few years. 

Several villagers, including his relatives, reportedly knew about his unnatural ways and they kept a distance from him.  A few days ago, the video of the man having unnatural sex with a cow went viral on social media. “We have visited the spot. We have launched a manhunt to catch the accused, who is absconding,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unnatural sex cow Vizianagaram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp