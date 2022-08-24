Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rich tributes paid to Tanguturi Prakasam on his 151st birth anniversary

A photo exhibition on his life was also held. 

Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu statue at the Prakasam Bhavan.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The District administration and several non-government organisations, public paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and the 1st Chief Minister of Andhra State Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 151st birth anniversary on Tuesday.

The District administration conducted the ‘Andhra Kesari’ Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu birth anniversary celebrations at Ongole Collectorate (Prakasam Bhavan) and Devarampadu village, where Prakasam Pantulu donated his lands to construct a ‘Vijaya Stupa’ (Victory Tower) to mark the success of the ‘Salt Satyagraha’. District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Ongole MLA, ex-Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MLC Pothula Sunitha, Mayor G Sujatha and SP Malika Garg paid tributes  to Pantalu.

A photo exhibition on his life was also held.  Andhra Kesari Sri Prakasam Jathiya Parishad belongs to the Vinodarayunipalem (birth place of Pantulu) conducted  ‘Padya Kavi Sammelanam’ at BVSPM college.

