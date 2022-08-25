IPS officers transferred, new Addl SPs for three AP districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, IPS officers of 2018 and 2019 batches were transferred on Wednesday. VN Manikana Chandolu was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, SEB, Srikakulam, in place of P Somasekhara Rao, who was asked to report to police headquarters. Krishna Kanth Patel, ASP of Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, was transferred and posted as Additional SP, SEB, Kurnool.Tushar Dudi, ASP, Chintapalli in ASR district, was transferred and posted as Additional SP (Administration) of Kadapa. Prerana Kumar, Assault Commander of Greyhounds, was posted as ASP, Proddatur, replacing Y Prasad Rao, who was asked to report to police headquarters. KV Maheswara Reddy, Assault Commander of Greyhounds, was posted as ASP, Chintoor in ASR district. K Pratap Sivakishore, Assault Commander of Greyhounds was posted as ASP, Chintapalli.