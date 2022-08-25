Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Chittoor Telugu teacher

A panel of three judges, unanimously chose Nagaraju’s work from among the 11 works recommended for the award.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pallipattu Nagaraju has bagged the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 in Telugu language for his series of poems titled ‘Yelai Pudisindi’. The Akademi announced Yuva Puraskar awards for 23 works in 23 different languages, including Assamese, Odia, Bodo, Bengali, English, Hindi, Urdu, Konkani, Maithili, Rajasthani, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil and Kannada. Bala Puraskar awards for the year 2022 were also announced.

Nagaraju, who works as a teacher at Pedduru High School in Shantipuram mandal of Chittoor district, penned the poems under ‘Yelai Pudisindi’ in Chittoor dialect reflecting the hard life of working class and current trends in the society. A panel of three judges, unanimously chose Nagaraju’s work from among the 11 works recommended for the award.

He will receive the award in the form of casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and a cheque for Rs 50,000, which will be presented to him at special function. The date of presentation of awards will be announced later.

