BJP will form govt in AP next elections, says MP Arvind

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP senior leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind has exuded confidence that the party will form the government in Andhra Pradesh also in the next elections.He made it clear that the BJP maintains equidistance with the TDP and YSRC and its focus is on strengthening the party in both Telugu States.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said BJP’s friendship with Jana Sena will always be there. “The BJP leadership will decide on political alliances before elections. We as soldiers will simply follow the decision taken by the party leadership,” he said.Exuding confidence of BJP victory in Munugode by-election, Arvind said their goal is to strengthen BJP. “Whatever we do, it will be done in a democratic manner,” he asserted.

On Delhi liquor scam, the MP said TRS MLC K Kavitha’s frequent visits to Delhi caused doubts. On Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Jr NTR during his visit to Hyderabad, he said let the interest on the meeting continue.

Taking exception to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s comments, Arvind advised him to look after his party’s affairs instead of commenting on others. He did not rule out the possibility of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy joining the BJP.

He maintained that the BJP has a single policy for the nation and no separate policy for the States. The inter-state issues between AP and Telangana should be resolved through negotiations, he felt.Arvind said he was happy to get the blessings of Goddess Durga on his birthday.

