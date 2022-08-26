IndiGo to launch four cargo aircraft connecting AP airports from Oct

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IndiGo is set to introduce four dedicated cargo aircraft. The first of the four will be launched from October and will be connected to Andhra Pradesh airports also. IndiGo had a dedicated cargo facility at Rajahmundry airport that was operational before the Covid pandemic. The airline is planning to make the cargo facility operational again and make it available for exporters.

During an interaction with a delegation of AP Chambers, officials of IndiGo Airlines explained their plans to improve air cargo facilities at major airports such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. AP Chambers’ president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar, IndiGo Regional Director (South) Giridharan and Regional Manager (AP & Telangana) Mahesh Ganesan participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the IndiGo officials mentioned that the cargo facility at Visakhapatnam airport is customs notified. Cargo can be exported directly by IndiGo to 27 overseas destinations after customs clearance at Vizag airport.The airline urged the AP Chambers to bring awareness among its members about the Central government’s Krishi Kalyan Yojana, under which the exporters can receive discounts on airport handling and other transport charges.

Bhaskara Rao said there is a huge potential for air cargo transport of agro and allied products and aqua products from Andhra Pradesh, one of the largest producers of agro and aqua products in the country.

He urged IndiGo to start an exclusive air cargo facility at Vijayawada airport and come up with cargo flight schedule to create confidence among exporters.

