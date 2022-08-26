Home States Andhra Pradesh

IndiGo to launch four cargo aircraft connecting AP airports from Oct

On the occasion, the IndiGo officials mentioned that the cargo facility at Visakhapatnam airport is customs notified.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo airlines for representational purposes.

Indigo airlines for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IndiGo is set to introduce four dedicated cargo aircraft. The first of the four will be launched from October and will be connected to Andhra Pradesh airports also. IndiGo had a dedicated cargo facility at Rajahmundry airport that was operational before the Covid pandemic. The airline is planning to make the cargo facility operational again and make it available for exporters.

During an interaction with a delegation of AP Chambers, officials of IndiGo Airlines explained their plans to improve air cargo facilities at major airports such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. AP Chambers’ president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar, IndiGo Regional Director (South) Giridharan and Regional Manager (AP & Telangana) Mahesh Ganesan participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the IndiGo officials mentioned that the cargo facility at Visakhapatnam airport is customs notified. Cargo can be exported directly by IndiGo to 27 overseas destinations after customs clearance at Vizag airport.The airline urged the AP Chambers to bring awareness among its members about the Central government’s Krishi Kalyan Yojana, under which the exporters can receive discounts on airport handling and other transport charges.

Bhaskara Rao said there is a huge potential for air cargo transport of agro and allied products and aqua products from Andhra Pradesh, one of the largest producers of agro and aqua products in the country.
He urged IndiGo to start an exclusive air cargo facility at Vijayawada airport and come up with cargo flight schedule to create confidence among exporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigo airlines
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp