Search on to nab IVF centre owner in child trafficking case

During the investigation, the police identified the main accused as M Nagamani, a worker at an anganwadi centre in Eluru.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eluru police have launched a manhunt to nab an accused for his alleged involvement in a child-trafficking case reported in the district on July 28.The accused was identified as Dr S Uma Shankar, who runs an IVF Centre in Guntur city.Earlier, the police had traced the infant and arrested 10 accused on July 31.According to sources, a 16-year-old rape survivor had given birth to a girl on June 4 at Eluru hospital and returned home without the infant.

The incident came to light when a local anganwadi worker grew suspicious and reported the matter to district child protection officials and filed a complaint with the police. During the investigation, the police identified the main accused as M Nagamani, a worker at an anganwadi centre in Eluru.

She took the girl from the family and assured that she will support them financially by putting the girl for adoption. However, she sold the infant to another accused Gousiya Begum from Prathipadu in Guntur district for Rs 2.74 lakh with the help of another accused.

Speaking to TNIE, Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said, “During investigation, we found that selling infants to couples, whose IVF treatment failed, was being run as a side business at the hospital. A few people, in disguise of egg donors, visit the hospital and get details of couples who are desperate to have children from the management.”

However, the public relations officer of the IVF Centre was arrested and from the information given by him during the investigation, Dr Uma Shankar was also included as an accused as disclosing such information is illegal, the SP added.He also said a special team was sent to Guntur to nab the accused.

