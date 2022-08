Srisailam temple gets ISO certificates

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has received ISO certification for maintaining quality standards in seven aspects.The Srisaila Devasthanam has received ISO-9001 (quality management system certificate), ISO-14001 (environmental management system certificate), ISO-22000 (food safety management system certificate), ISO-50001 (energy management system certificate), ISO-27001 (information security management certificate), Occupation health and safety measures certificate and good hygienic practices certificate.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy handed over the certificates to temple Executive Officer S Lavanna and temple trust chairman S Chakrapani Reddy on Thursday.

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has received ISO certification for maintaining quality standards in seven aspects.The Srisaila Devasthanam has received ISO-9001 (quality management system certificate), ISO-14001 (environmental management system certificate), ISO-22000 (food safety management system certificate), ISO-50001 (energy management system certificate), ISO-27001 (information security management certificate), Occupation health and safety measures certificate and good hygienic practices certificate. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy handed over the certificates to temple Executive Officer S Lavanna and temple trust chairman S Chakrapani Reddy on Thursday.